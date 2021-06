Amazon Prime has dropped the full trailer for its new, original sci-fi action-thriller, "The Tomorrow War" that premieres globally on July 2. In the trailer, we're in the summer of 2022 — just 12 months from now — during the thrilling Qatar World Cup final, watching a tense game as Brazil are playing (what looks like) Argentina and it's 3-all, with about 90 seconds or so left. When suddenly, in front of the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, a time portal opens on the pitch. With the whole world watching, a team of soldiers from the future emerges from a cloud of sparks and smoke and announce to everyone on Earth that in just 30 years from now, mankind is facing utter annihilation.