WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A fleet of police vehicles say farewell to fallen West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson after his funeral service. “We’ve always been really supportive of law enforcement so we wanted to come out today and show our support for Lieutenant Gustafson and his family as well as for the West Fargo and Fargo Police Departments to show our support,” Michael Kosak of West Fargo said.