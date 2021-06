Made in Italy and Motor Valley. These two phrases mean many things and, at the same time, only one thing: excellence. Motor Valley Fest, the biggest Italian event for supercar enthusiasts, is back. After last year's edition, held virtually due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition will be both in-person and digital. From July 1 to 4, the Land of Motors will focus on the city of Modena for a series of events featuring the most iconic brands of Emilia-Romagna, such as Ferrari, Maserati, Ducati, Lamborghini, Dallara, and Energica. This is also the first time the event is opening itself up to international automotive brands.