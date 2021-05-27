Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Madison in the Sixties – Bob Dylan

By WORT News Department
wortfm.org
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dylan, age nineteen, his direction still unknown, blows into town in early January, 1961 and falls in with the leftist/folkie/theater crowd. He’s got the number for Socialist Club president and banjoist grad student Ron Radosh, but his apartment at 444 Hawthorne Ct. is too small for Dylan to stay there. So Radosh sends him over to freshman Danny Kalb, the exceptional young folk and blues guitarist who would later found the blues-rock group The Blues Project.

www.wortfm.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Mississippi State
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Seeger
Person
Marshall Brickman
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
Woody Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Music#Socialist Club#The Blues Project#Huntington Court#Macarthur Fellowships#Theater World#Academy Award#Wesleyan University#Asian#Balinese#1028 Clymer St#Parchman Farm#Grove#Women S Co Op#The Orpheum Theater#Chimes Of Freedom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
CBS News

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," Morrison said...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired COVID vaccines from Israel

TEL AVIV, June 18 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority (PA) cancelled a deal on Friday to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said. Israel and the PA announced a vaccine swap deal...