Madison in the Sixties – Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan, age nineteen, his direction still unknown, blows into town in early January, 1961 and falls in with the leftist/folkie/theater crowd. He’s got the number for Socialist Club president and banjoist grad student Ron Radosh, but his apartment at 444 Hawthorne Ct. is too small for Dylan to stay there. So Radosh sends him over to freshman Danny Kalb, the exceptional young folk and blues guitarist who would later found the blues-rock group The Blues Project.