LIVERMORE — Despite drought conditions, the City of Livermore is positioned to meet its water demand, according to the Livermore Municipal Water (LMW). Yanming Zhang, technical programs manager for Livermore’s Water Resources Division, reported that Zone 7 projects there will be supply surpluses in normal, single dry and multiple dry years, and that Livermore’s demand can be met as well. LMW’s drought risk assessment for 2020 through 2025 further found the supply can meet the demand. LMW, which obtains its water from Zone 7 and Livermore Water Reclamation plant, provides water to about a third of the population and half of the city’s territory. Cal Water supplies the remaining portion of the city with water.