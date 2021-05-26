Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Extreme Team Building Is Back In The Trailer For ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’

By John Nolan
punchdrunkcritics.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscape Room, the 2019 horror film based on the trendy group problem-solving craze, was a perfectly serviceable flick. I mean, it’s mostly a Saw rip-off, but for those desiring a bit less gore and a few more puzzles it was a fun 90 minutes. It’s no surprise that a sequel is on it’s way, with the original pulling in $57M on a budget that was a fraction of that. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions has dropped it’s first trailer and it looks like we’re in for more of the same, in the best way possible. Sure, the trailer shows some spotty dialogue and questionable logic but that’s not the point of films like this. Whether it’s Saw, Final Destination, or Escape Room: Tournament of Champions we aren’t looking for anything more then creative kills and a bit of suspense.

punchdrunkcritics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Russell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Building#Subway#Game Room#No Escape#Horror Films#Movies In Theaters#Original Films#Trailer#Tournament#Fun#Suspense#Final Destination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesthesource.com

TRAILER ALERT: ‘Escape Room 2’ Shows Indya Moore And Taylor Russell Fighting For Their Lives

Indya Moore (Pose) is taking the lead in Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the sequel to the 2019 thriller franchise Escape Room. The hot new trailer features Moore and the return of Taylor Russell, fighting for survival in a crazed sadistic killer’s deadly game of elaborate puzzles. In the new film, surviving Escape Room hero Zoey (Russell), wants to ensure that the perpetrator behind the deadly game is finally put in jail. But it isn’t too long during a fateful subway ride, she and some other passengers, including Moore’s Brianna character, realize that they are trapped in another game.
TV & VideosDigital Courier

Sam Kavanaugh Crowned ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Winner

Jeopardy! has crowned its winner of the 2021 Tournament of Champions after a 10-day run. Sam Kavanaugh came out victorious against his fellow returning competitors Jennifer Quail and Veronica Vichit-Vadakan during the May 28 episode. The substitute teacher from Carlton, Minnesota also took home the $250,000 grand prize. Thank you...
Lifestylegreatbritishlife.co.uk

5 of the best Escape Rooms in Hampshire

Problem solvers and super sleuths get ready to test your skills in these exciting Escape Room experiences in Hampshire. With three different locations to choose from and an exciting new roster of escape games, Exciting Escapes has lots to offer, including the option to have a "paired" room experience where you can go head to head with your friends rather than completing the mission alongside them.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Rose Byrne builds an empire in new trailer for ‘Physical’

AppleTV+ has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming series starring Rose Byrne in her best lyric leotard, ‘Physical.’. The 10-episode dramedy is set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.
Video GamesIGN

Marvel Contest of Champions - Bloodlines Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for the mobile fighting game, Marvel Contest of Champions, for a reveal of two new, original characters, Purgatory and Overseer. What would have happened if Morningstar defeated Guillotine and stole her sword back? Alternate reality versions of familiar champions enter The Contest.
Video Gamesroomescapeartist.com

Creating a Remote Escape Room with Asymmetrical Gameplay: Interview with Mad Genius Escapes

The Truth About Edith was one of the first online escape games I played during lockdown last May, and a year and a hundred some remote escape games later, it’s still the game I most frequently recommend. For my team and so many others, this game facilitated meaningful, joyful, laughter-filled remote connection early on in the pandemic, at a time when we were all mourning the recent closure of escape rooms globally. From a design standpoint, I consider this game to be groundbreaking in demonstrating how caringly home-brewed artwork, tech, and acting can lead to a compelling remote experience.
TV SeriesVulture

Escape to the Tropics in HBO’s The White Lotus Trailer

At this point, you need a vacation, don’t you? HBO has you covered this summer. The network released a trailer for The White Lotus, a miniseries following one week at a high-end Hawaiian resort. “You have to treat these people like sensitive children,” Murray Bartlett’s Armond, a resort manager, explains in the trailer. The show boasts a stacked cast of guests, from Jennifer Coolidge as a woman coping with her mother’s death to Connie Britton and Steve Zahn as leaders of a dysfunctional family. The six-episode series is written and directed by Enlightened’s Mike White, and seems to revisit some of the same ideas of wealth and New Age thinking that his previous HBO series explored — with the help of, as Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid puts it, “a lot of rich, white, fucked-up people.” The White Lotus premieres at 9 p.m. ET on July 11.
MoviesFirst Showing

Scout Taylor-Compton in Official Trailer for Mystery Thriller 'Room 9'

"These murders… seem personal." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Room 9, the latest feature from actor / filmmaker Thomas Walton. This is getting a direct-to-DVD release which is pretty much already an indication of the quality, with a derivative plot that sounds similar to so many other mystery thrillers. Life altering sins of the past revisit modern day lost souls in a small town… 40 years later. A mysterious woman arrives to investigate the site of a murder and suffers bizarre flashbacks related to the inn's slayings. Is she connected to the killings… or the next victim? The film stars Michael Berryman, Scout Taylor-Compton, Brian Anthony Wilson, Kane Hodder, Michael Emery, and Adam Ratcliffe. This looks like extra schlocky shock horror, which might be fun for some folks out there.
Lifestylediscoverbradenton.com

Intense Escape: An Escape Room Adventure You’ll Never Forget!

When mother-daughter team Destini and Renea Palen played their first escape room, they were hooked! After moving to Bradenton at the peak of the pandemic, they decided to turn their dream of creating their own escape room into a reality. Two weeks ago, they opened Intense Escape, the area’s first...
Video GamesNME

‘No More Room In Hell 2’ shows off gore-filled trailer

No More Room In Hell 2, the sequel to the 2011 Source mod, is coming as a standalone game, and it has released this trailer for MathChief’s Game Expo 2021, a YouTube-hosted showcase for indie titles. The trailer reveals some particularly gruesome monsters, meaty-sounding weaponry and also perhaps a slightly...
Zoomattractionsmagazine.com

‘Rugrats: Search for the Losted Toys’ escape room opening later this month in Las Vegas

Hold onto your diapers, “Rugrats” fans! In celebration of the beloved ‘90s Nickelodeon cartoon’s 30th anniversary this summer, The Escape Game is partnering with Nickelodeon to offer a limited-time, one-of-a-kind escape room experience!. In this escape room experience, Angelica has tricked the babies and hidden all of their “bestest” toys…...
Moviesabilenetx.gov

Movie & Escape Room: "The Emperor's New Groove"

Join your Mockingbird Branch Library for a free movie showing of the Disney classic “The Emperor’s New Groove.” Then, starting at 2:30PM, tweens and adults can participate in an Escape Room, inspired by the movie, that will run until 5:00PM. The movie is rated G and this event is free for all ages through the escape room difficulty level. Don’t miss out on the Disney themed activities.
Travelonscreenasia.com

Disney+ gives an all-access pass to Disney’s beloved attractions with the premiere of ‘Behind The Attraction’

Disney attractions around the world have long been enchanting visitors in magical ways for generations. To celebrate the July 30 release of the Disney feature film Jungle Cruise, inspired by the Disney Parks attraction which debuted in 1955 with the opening of Disneyland® park, Disney+ will premiere all episodes of its newest original series Behind the Attraction‘ on Friday, July 16.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Anya Taylor-Joy & Ralph Fiennes to cook up a storm in ‘The Menu’

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes have been cast to lead the psychological thriller from Mark Mylod, ‘The Menu’. The movie is set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centring on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu. Taylor-Joy will play one half of the couple. Fiennes will play the chef.
Video Gamesfanthatracks.com

Galaxy of Heroes: Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi joins the fray

Galaxy of Heroes fans get ready, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi is about to join the fight. The legendary negotiator is coming to EA’s mobile strategy game as a Galactic Legend – which is aout as good as you can get – via the Journey’s Guide on 16th June. Obi-Wan promises...