Grant for Family Wellness Teen’s Mental Health Program

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Family Wellness is teaming up with West Fargo schools in the Fall for a teen program thanks to the Offutt Family Foundation. The fitness center received a special community builder grant from the foundation. The $6,000 grant will go towards the youth mental health program. Family Wellness trainers will work with middle and high schoolers to improve their mental health through exercise and activities. It’s a spin-off from the adult program – Life Strides.