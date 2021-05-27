After early boom, vaccination rate slowing for Payne County residents

OSDH

Nearly two-thirds of Payne County residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the latest epidemiology report from the Oklahoma State Department of health, but the percentage of people in the group completing a full series has slowed over the past three weeks.

According to Wednesday’s report, which includes data ending through May 24, 65.2 percent of the age group has now had either two doses of a double-dose vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson. It’s been a gradual increase, somewhere between 2-4 percent per week and slowing to fewer than 1 percent week over week since May began.

The amount of people in the age group with at least one dose of the vaccine is close to 78.3 percent.

Beginning last week, OSDH started adding residents aged 12-16 to the count. Since May 24, 40.9 percent of Payne County residents 12 and up have received at least one dose and 33.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

For the entire state, for those 12 and up, 41.2 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 33.9 percent are fully vaccinated. Statewide for those 65 and older, 71.5 percent have received at least one dose and 61.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The state health department set a goal of 3 million COVID-19 vaccinations by Memorial Day – 2.9 million total doses had been administered as of Wednesday, according to OSDH.

“Memorial Day weekend represents a bit of a milestone,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt posted to social media, “as it’s the point where any adult who wanted a vaccine has now had enough time to complete a full cycle since the vaccines were widely available.”

OSDH’s vaccine data does not include all sources where people have received vaccinations, only those that have been provided to the state office.