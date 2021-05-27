Post-Stroke Body Image: 'I’m Tired of Hating My Own Body'

Well, there are a lot of things I could say about my brother and a lot of them are things I don’t like about him, so I'll tell you those. My brother gets on my nerves very easily. He thinks he runs our house. He goes around back talking to everyone not listening to anyone and it makes me mad. Whenever I try to make him do something or say something to him he just starts saying random stuff acting like he can't hear me. When we play games that require skill I always win and I love to see his reaction because he gets so mad when I chirp him about the loss. Then we play games with no skill and he sometimes wins and tries to chirp me, but I just laugh at him and he gets furious with me and tries to fight me and losses. He really tries to get on my nerves but it doesn’t work.