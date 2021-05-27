Industrial Magnetics, Inc. Announces 36,000 Sq. Ft. Addition to Manufacturing Facility
BOYNE CITY, Mich. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Industrial Magnetics, Inc. recently announced a 36,000 sq. ft. addition to the manufacturing facility in Boyne City, MI. The large addition will more than double the existing manufacturing space. The project strategically supports the steady business growth from existing and new products, the growth of key channel partners, and the recent acquisition of Walker Magnetics.www.timesunion.com