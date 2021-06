The governor of Indonesia’s central bank will prohibit the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment tool, in yet another move by the country to rein in the crypto market. Indonesia’s central bank, the Bank Indonesia, will prohibit the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment tool, according to Governor Perry Warjiyo. He made the announcement during a virtual seminar on June 15. He also said that crypto would not be allowed for “other financial services tools,” though it was not explicitly stated what these tools were.