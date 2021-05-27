Utah Jazz: Predicting Donovan Mitchell’s production in return from injury

The Grizzlies’ season may be over, but Tee Morant still has a rooting interest moving forward in the NBA playoffs. The father of second-year Grizzlies star Ja Morant was seen talking with Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in the aftermath of Thursday’s 126-110 win for Utah, which gave the team a 4-1 series victory and eliminated Memphis from the playoffs. During the exchange, Morant said he would root for the Jazz after the organization reacted to racist, vulgar harassment aimed at him and his wife earlier in the series.