Utah Jazz: Predicting Donovan Mitchell’s production in return from injury
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports) Rust won't be lacking in Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's first game back. Sprained ankles are no joke, says the writer who recently imitated the injury of Utah Jazz centerpiece Donovan Mitchell. Granted, my unwelcomed tumble was a product of ill-advised smartphone usage while walking a headstrong mutt in a neighborhood with indistinct curbs during the pitch-black night.