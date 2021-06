Triple-A – Columbus Clippers 4, Indianapolis Indians 1 (game halted in Top of 9th by rain) Triston McKenzie (Columbus, SP): W (1-0), 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K – McKenzie was dominant in his first start after being optioned to Triple-A. While it may not mean much in terms of an immediate or rapid return to the Corner of Carnegie and Ontario given how poorly Triple-A dominance has translated into performance in the bigs this season, a stellar Triple-A debut is still a good sign for a guy whose struggles have been speculated to stem in part from skipping the level entirely en route to the show.