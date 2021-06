It's officially been over three years since the debut of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the standalone film has become a cult classic for an ever-growing number of viewers. Although we have yet to get confirmation about a sequel or spinoff of the film, that hasn't stopped fans from hoping to see its take on the Star Wars mythos carry on in other media. Just this week, fans got a pretty unexpected extension of that, when Solo's Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) made an appearance in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1. The reveal that Qi'ra is still alive during the events of the comic, which occur between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, was definitely a pleasant surprise to readers — and also to Clarke herself.