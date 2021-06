After a win at the Spanish GP a little over two weeks ago, Jack Miller took the #1 spot once again at Le Mans after a thrilling effort. Where do I start after that? Let's see … it was dry, I led, it rained, I fell back, I went off in the gravel and just about kept it upright, I sped coming into the pit lane, I did two long-lap penalties, I got back to the front, it dried, the wind picked up like a hurricane and I was on the wrong tyre. And then I win, I'm on the podium with two French riders, there's nobody in the Le Mans stands and I've won two races in two weeks.