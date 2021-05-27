Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHERN SWISHER AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Hale Center, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Olton, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Spade, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH