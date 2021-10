A home in Brighton Township was destroyed in a fire early Saturday, with smoke alarms being credited for making sure the occupants got out safely. Brighton Area Fire Authority Chief Mike O’ Brian tells WHMI that they were called out at 12:16am to a home in the 5000 block of Red Fox Drive along with with Automatic Mutual Aid from the Green Oak Township Fire Department to a garage fire spreading into the home. O’Brian says the call came from a neighbor across the street.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO