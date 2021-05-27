Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hockley County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1019 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anton, or 15 miles southeast of Littlefield, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 1015 PM, the mesonet near Anton measured a wind gust of 71 mph. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Abernathy and Anton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH