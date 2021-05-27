Severe Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL ATLANTIC...EAST CENTRAL CAMDEN AND SOUTHEASTERN BURLINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov