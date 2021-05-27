A Refresher On Poison Ivy From the People That Know

Lately, I have had several folks stop by to ask about poison ivy. Poison ivy in Oklahoma comes in the form of small herb like plants, vines that can grow up trees and fences, and can even be in the form of a small shrubs. The best identifying characteristic is the plant will always have three leaflets that make up one leaf. Poison ivy can really bother some folks, while others can wade through it up to their neck and be just fine. Others can have a reaction from handling things that have been exposed to poison ivy. Poison ivy has an oil that can contaminate tools, clothing and the fur of pets and then be transferred to the skin causing a reaction. If the oil is not washed off, it can be transferred to anyone handling the object or touching the pet. The entire plant is poisonous because all parts contain the irritating oil, urushiol. Urushiol is a colorless or slightly yellow oil found in the leaves, stems and roots. The oil can remain active for months on objects. Even dead plants or roots may cause allergic reactions for a couple of years. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, you cannot get poison ivy from another person’s rash or blisters. You can only get a rash from touching something that has the urushiol oil on it. It seems some people never get the rash associated with poison ivy, but there are others that are extremely sensitive to it.