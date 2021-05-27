Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burlington; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Ocean County in southern New Jersey East central Burlington County in southern New Jersey * Until midnight EDT. * At 1120 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bamber Lake, or 12 miles southwest of Toms River, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Toms River, Barnegat, Beachwood, Seaside Heights, Dover Beaches North, Holiday City South, Pleasant Plains, Warren Grove, Dover Beaches South, Holiday City-Berkeley, Bamber Lake, Cedar Glen Lakes, Whiting, Brookville, Pine Ridge At Crestwood, Leisure Village West-Pine Lake Park, South Toms River, Island Heights, Silver Ridge and Ocean Acres. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 64 and 85. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH