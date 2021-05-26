Date Night at the Hilde in Plymouth

Summer weather is here, and Date Night at the Hilde is the perfect evening to enjoy it. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a free evening of live music featuring The Shane Martin Band. Make it a date night with food, beer, and wine for purchase on site. Date Night at the Hilde is Thursday, June 17 starting at 6pm for food, beverages, and lawn games, with the band at 7pm. The event is free to attend, but bring some money for refreshments from Rusty Taco and Honey & Mackie’s. Go to http://www.plymouthmn.gov/hilde for information about Date Night and about the Hilde Performance Center.