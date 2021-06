DISCLAIMER: This recap of the Kevin Can F Himself series premiere episode “Living the Dream” is laden with spoilers. You’ve been warned. Proceed at your own peril. Welcome, jaded sitcom characters! Kevin Can F Himself finally made its debut on AMC Plus. “Living the Dream” is an apt description for this series premiere outing. For me, I have more questions than answers. Is Allison the only one who’s cognizant of her “sitcom” surroundings? Is she aware of the canned laughter backing track whenever she’s around Kevin? Does the sitcom aspect of this show exist only in Allison’s mind, or is it real? Is the sitcom schtick a metaphor for Allison’s conflicting mental state?