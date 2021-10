The Vallejo Police Department is investigating Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and her husband after a family member accused them of abuse. French and her husband, Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French, were put on paid administrative leave on Thursday after the 18-year-old family member came forward. According to The Mercury News, the teenager alleged the Frenches attacked and threatened to kill her and the man she claims is her partner. In a Oct. 7 restraining order request, the teen alleged she left one encounter with the Frenches with a “swollen and bleeding” right hand and “minor scratches.” The partner, 34-year-old Joe Goldman, was charged Wednesday with pimping the 18-year-old girl.

