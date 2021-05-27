Cancel
Wheatland, CA

Beale Air Force Base planning prescribed burns

Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 22 days ago
Airman 1st Class Kira Krueger, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, cuts line to contain a prescribed fire at Beale Air Force Base in June 2020. Prescribed fires are intentionally set and managed. Courtesy of the United States Air Force

The Beale Air Force Base Fire Department and the on-base Wildland Support Module will be conducting prescribed burns on base between today (Thursday) and June 11.

Burns will start between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m depending on weather conditions and will continue into the afternoon. Smoke will be visible from Highway 20, Browns Valley, Smartsville, Wheatland, Linda and surrounding communities.

“Prescribed burns aim to reduce the threat of wildland fire by minimizing vegetative fuel loading, as well as reduce invasive plants and weeds in order to promote an increase in native grasses,” according to a Beale AFB press release . “The Air Force will only initiate the burns with favorable weather conditions including humidity, temperature, wind speed and direction, and moisture in the vegetation.”

The most significant prescriptive burn is scheduled to occur on June 5 when 2,175 acres will be targeted. The California Air Resources Board and the Feather River Air Quality Management District will mobilize air monitoring stations and monitor potential smoke impacts in surrounding communities.

Fire agencies from Wheatland, Linda, Marysville and Smartsville, the U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire, and two Air Force Wildland Support Modules from joint base Charleston and Vandenberg will be assisting with the ignition and control of the June 5 burn.

Approximately 3,255 acres of prescribed burning is scheduled to take place between today and June 11.

Fire crews will conduct small test fires before igniting larger areas to verify how effectively vegetation will be consumed to ensure the burn and smoke management objectives can be met.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with heightened caution when passing through active prescribed burn areas.

Questions about the prescribed burns can be directed to 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs at 9rw.pa@us.af.mil or 634-8887.

