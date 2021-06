Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, LIVE stock price: Domestic stock markets collapsed on Wednesday, once again seeing weakness emerge from highs. S&P BSE Sensex closed 282 points lower at 52,306 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was down 85 points at 15,686. India VIX volatility gauge rose and is expected to remain high Thursday due to the session monthly expiration. SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains, while global indices were mixed on Thursday morning. On Wall Street, the NASDAQ ended with gains on Wednesday but the Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped. Among their Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX and KOSDAQ were in the red while others won.