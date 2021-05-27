Veterans memorial opens

An outdoor memorial went up in Yuba City late last week honoring the men and women who have served and died for the country in the ongoing Global War on Terrorism.

This will be the 29th year Calvary Christian Center has put on an event at the church located along Colusa Highway in honor of Memorial Day. Since the War on Terror began in 2001 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the church has incorporated a wall of names of fallen soldiers from operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, Odyssey Lightning, U.S. Central Command Operations, U.S. Africa Command Operations, Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Octave Shield and Operation Resolute Support, Kosovo Force (NATO) and Task Force Sinai – a growing tribute known as the Freedom’s Heroes Memorial.

Today, there are approximately 7,000 names listed in chronological order along 21 panels. In the middle of the memorial are two large dark columns that represent the twin towers in New York. The church said it displays the memorial to the community to give people the opportunity to see and experience the cost of freedom in this country.

“It really brings it home when you start looking at that many names,” said Pastor Michael Ciociola. “Every name affects 20-30 people at minimum, in terms of the struggles they’ve had and the sacrifice they made. We also invite the Gold Star Families to come view the memorial and invite them to our indoor ceremonies to honor them.”

In addition to viewing the panels, people can obtain materials from volunteers on site to make a rubbing of the name of a particular individual or loved one to frame and serve as a permanent remembrance. It’s the only memorial of its magnitude for the Global War on Terrorism, Ciociola said.

“We do it because we recognize how blessed we are to be free and to enjoy the liberties we have, but we know someone had to pay for that. It’s always been in my heart to be appreciative of those putting on the uniform and going wherever they are sent to engage an adversary that might end in the loss of life,” Ciociola said.

‘A Grateful Nation Remembers’

The church also puts on indoor ceremonies for the public on Sunday and Monday as part of A Grateful Nation Remembers. Events include special presentations from guest speakers, a presentation of a six-panel replica of the Vietnam Wall, a tribute to The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an Afghanistan Field Hospital tribute, dramatic military reenactments, and displays of military vehicles.

Sunday’s event will feature keynote speaker Lt. Col. Damon Friedman, who is a combat-decorated veteran who served four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, originally as a U.S. Marine Corps officer before transferring into the Air Force’s elite as a special tactics officer. His decorations include three Bronze Stars (one with Valor) and the Air Force Combat Action Medal.

Monday’s event will feature keynote speaker Dave Roever, a decorated U.S. Navy veteran who served and was injured during Vietnam. He is a regular public speaker at events and frequent guest on national television talk shows.

The event takes weeks to put together and over 200 volunteers, Ciociola said.

At one point in time, the local pastor was headed in the direction of becoming a full-time military chaplain. He has spent time overseas speaking with active military in places like Afghanistan and Iraq. He said he’s always had a heart for honoring both past and present military members for their service and to let them know they are supported back home.

“Freedom is not free. Every day people put their lives on the line to keep us free,” Ciociola said. “We get to do what we do simply because we have people defending our right to free speech and our practice of religion. We should be the first to step up and say ‘thank you.’”

The Freedom’s Heroes Memorial is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Memorial Day. Sunday’s event, part of A Grateful Nation Remembers, begins at 10 a.m., while Monday’s ceremony begins at noon. The events are being held at Calvary Christian Center – 2620 Colusa Highway, Yuba City.

“Remembering our fallen heroes, that’s what Memorial Day is about, those who have given their all for our freedom,” Ciociola said. “…I think it’s important for the community to take time on Memorial Day weekend to gather together to honor and celebrate the people who pay for our liberty. Take a little time to join forces to do that. This is a public event for that purpose. Everyone can come no matter their background, and I think you’ll be impressed by the patriotism on display here.”