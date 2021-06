Like many shows last year, Vanderpump Rules was left in production limbo due to the quarantine restrictions. But several of the most notorious castmates, like Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, as well as a few newbies, became embroiled during the same time in various race scandals that saw them eventually fired by Bravo. Only a few months later, Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright up and quit – claiming they wanted to focus on their newborn son and other “projects.” Now the show is finally set for its Season 9 return and Lala Kent has an admission about those former cast members.