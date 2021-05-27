City approaches hospital district in quest to purchase former health care facility
An abandoned medical facility in the heart of Huntsville could soon be acquired by the city. Members of the Walker County Hospital District confirmed during its meeting on Wednesday that city of Huntsville leaders have expressed interest in purchasing the former Huntsville Memorial Hospital on Avenue O. The facility, which has been appraised at $2 million, has been left abandoned for years and contains a large amount of asbestos.www.cnhi.com