City approaches hospital district in quest to purchase former health care facility

Does everyone in your family need the same kind of support from your dentist? While people of all ages can face many of the same oral health threats, you and your kids can require different approaches to care during routine dental exams. At Sunny Smiles, we are prepared to deliver meaningful support during routine dental exams as well as during pediatric appointments. You can count on us to help your kids learn the importance of good oral hygiene, and to make sure they are free from any developmental concerns that will have to be addressed. During your own visits, we can provide quality treatment in the form of cleanings and evaluations that protect you against tooth decay, gum disease, and other concerns.