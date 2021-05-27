Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

City approaches hospital district in quest to purchase former health care facility

By Joseph Brown jbrown@itemonline.com
CNHI
 23 days ago

An abandoned medical facility in the heart of Huntsville could soon be acquired by the city. Members of the Walker County Hospital District confirmed during its meeting on Wednesday that city of Huntsville leaders have expressed interest in purchasing the former Huntsville Memorial Hospital on Avenue O. The facility, which has been appraised at $2 million, has been left abandoned for years and contains a large amount of asbestos.

www.cnhi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Medical Facility#Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Health Corridor URD focuses on transportation

COEUR d'ALENE — A virtual public presentation on the Health Corridor Urban Renewal District brought up old worries about agency control over private property. Still, officials say developers have no intention of undue impositions. Spanning 263 acres surrounding Kootenai Health, the URD master plan addresses challenges presented by the growing...
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

Letter to the editor: A Health Service District will sustain life-saving emergency care we all count on

An ambulance siren is one of the most universally recognizable noises in the world. It instantly elicits concern, sympathy, and prayers for those the EMS are rushing to save. As the EMS Medical Director and a Trauma Surgeon in Moffat County, I know firsthand that a few seconds can mean the difference between going home to your family or dying. I understand this professionally and personally.
Palisade, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Community Hospital partnering with Palisade to address health care needs

There are few options for health care in the eastern half of Mesa County, which is an issue Community Hospital and the town of Palisade are working to address. Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas said they operate health clinics throughout Mesa County, from Fruita to Grand Junction, but don’t have any options past their 28¼ Road clinic.
Rochester, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Father's footsteps: Retiring Frisbie Hospital CEO proud of daughters' health-care careers

Jeff Scionti, retiring CEO of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, is a proud father of two daughters, both following in his footsteps with careers in health care. Anna Scionti and Kathryn Burnham both work at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Both credit their father for helping to inspire their careers. Burnham is PRH’s lead ultrasound technologist and Anna Scionti is a registered nurse in Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit.
Boone County, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

New MU Children's Hospital is on time and on budget, says MU Health Care CEO

A new, $250 million MU Children's Hospital on the main hospital campus is currently on time and on budget, said MU Health Care CEO Jonathan Curtright. Curtright was speaking to the MU Health Affairs Committee, meeting in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic at MU Women's and Children's Hospital. The committee meeting was held in advance of next week's in-person meeting of the University of Missouri System Board of Curators.
Tahlequah, OKcherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation to submit 2 housing plans to HUD

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation leaders passed a pair of resolutions June 14 that authorize submission of Indian housing plans to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Resolution 21-057 was approved for submission of the fiscal year 2021 Indian Housing Block Grant plan to HUD. “I believe this Indian...
Hillsdale, MIthedailyreporter.com

Health agency purchases mobile clinic van with CARES Act funding

A mobile clinic van is now among the resources of the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency. Purchase of the van was made possible through CARES Act funding. Rebecca Burns, health officer, said they realized the need for a mobile clinic around 2010. When the pandemic hit the need was even greater for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Olney, TXnewschannel6now.com

News Channel 6 City Guide: Olney Hamilton Hospital | ER, Wound Care, Surgery

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re introducing you to Olney Hamilton Hospital. “Olney Hamilton Hospital is a full-service, community hospital. It’s also one of the longest operating...
Health Servicesmunjoyhillnews.net

Northern Light Health Hospital Upgrade to Attract Psychiatric Care

Northern Light Health announced last week a proposed upgrade and expansion of Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s adult and pediatric inpatient services to help address the urgent, growing need for psychiatric care in Maine. The project, which will create more private rooms at the 29-year-old facility, will improve statewide access to critically needed care at one of Maine’s two private psychiatric hospitals.
sunnysmilesep.com

Our Approach To Family Dental Care

Does everyone in your family need the same kind of support from your dentist? While people of all ages can face many of the same oral health threats, you and your kids can require different approaches to care during routine dental exams. At Sunny Smiles, we are prepared to deliver meaningful support during routine dental exams as well as during pediatric appointments. You can count on us to help your kids learn the importance of good oral hygiene, and to make sure they are free from any developmental concerns that will have to be addressed. During your own visits, we can provide quality treatment in the form of cleanings and evaluations that protect you against tooth decay, gum disease, and other concerns.