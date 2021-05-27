How to serialize and deserialize objects on iOS

Jack Wallen explores the Arch-based EndeavourOS and finds it something special—for a certain user type. I'm going to confess here: Arch Linux isn't my cup of tea. At one point in my life, I would have been all over Arch—back in those days where I loved spending hours tweaking my desktop operating system, or waving the flag of "I installed X distribution" with pride. Those days are gone, unfortunately. Now, I simply want to install an operating system and get to the task at hand. It's all about being efficient and proficient with a minimal amount of effort. I've reached that point in my career where being productive is more important than being cool.