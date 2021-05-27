Cancel
How to serialize and deserialize objects on iOS

gitconnected.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published at https://fek.io. Not only does Apple Think Differently, they also like to name things differently as well. In languages like Java and C#, if you want to share a contract between objects that guarantees the same interface, that is called an ‘Interface’. On MacOS, iOS/iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS, that is called a ‘Protocol’. Just like you can make a class or struct conform to an interface, you can also make a Swift class or struct conform to a ‘Protocol’.

levelup.gitconnected.com
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How To Run Multiple Flutter Versions on macOS

Sometimes we need to have multiple Flutter versions on the same machine for different projects. To do this, we should download multiple versions and add those paths to the bash_profile file and our IDE. I will use macOS and Visual Studio Code. I assume that Flutter is already installed. So...