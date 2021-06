Seventeen-year-old, singer-songwriter Viia reveals her brilliant official video for her debut track ’Falling’ - check it out above. The use of fisheye lenses, a projector to play with the lighting, and dark gritty grading, makes this video the perfect pairing to her first release. On the video, Viia says: “I shot the video with my very talented friend, Ethan Fenton. It was really important to shoot my first video with someone I feel comfortable around - and someone who is a fellow creative from Darlington! We shot the video in Burlesque performer Ebony Silk’s studio. Some of the filming was done in my college, Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form, too.”