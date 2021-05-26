Uber-style app Paws en route lets you book a ride for your pet

The best pet cameras provide a sense of security, but they can also be fun. No more just a simple security webcam, today’s puppy cameras and kitten cams are innovative and interactive. Keep your pet company with 2-way voice communication. Get alerts when your dog barks. Even play and feed your pet from anywhere with a few taps on a smartphone. These HD cameras become your own robot pet sitter. But not all pet cameras are the same, because not all pets are the same. It’s important to look at the features of each camera to find one that works for you and fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. Consider the following when shopping for the best pet camera to spy on your furbaby.