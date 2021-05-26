newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Uber-style app Paws en route lets you book a ride for your pet

By staff
indie88.com
 5 days ago

There’s a new Uber-style app called Paws en route, which is a pet transportation service that lets you book transportation for your pet. This Indie88 feature is presented with Paws en route. Transporting your pet around Ontario and the GTA is easy with Paws en route. Need a ride for your pet or with your pet to the airport, daycare, boarding, pet playdate or to see the veterinarian, pet groomer, family/friends or anywhere around town? Our dedicated team of pet experienced and pet-friendly drivers are here for you! Download our app at the Google or Apple App stores or Visit pawsenroute.com today!

indie88.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Stores#Pet Industry#Google Feature#Car Owners#Android#Apple App#Ios#Covid 19 Era#Uber Style App#Pet Transportation#Pet Air Fares#Pet Groomer#Pet Playdate#Pet Ownership Experience#Pet Care Expertise#Route Today#Rideshare#Park#Book Transportation#Paws En
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Uber
News Break
Google
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Petskfdi.com

Should you be sleeping with your pets? | JJ Hayes | KFDI

Today is National Rescue Dog Day…..I love my rescue dogs, and yes I let them sleep me. The experts weigh in as to whether that is cool or not. Pet owners often wonder if it is safe to sleep with their dogs or cats. There has been much research suggesting that dogs and cats could carry parasites or other disease-carrying insects to the bed.
Chicago, ILThe Southern

Your pet helped you get through the pandemic. What happens now?

CHICAGO — Your pet eased the loneliness of the COVID-19 pandemic, sitting close as you binge-watched “Bridgerton,” making cameos on your Zoom calls and forcing you outside for walks. But now you’re vaccinated, your boss wants you back in the office at least part-time, you just bought Lollapalooza tickets and...
PetsPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Is Your Pet Ready For You To Go Back To Work In An Office?

A year and a half. We've all had our lives completely turned upside down since last March when the coronavirus first reared its ugly head and shut everything down. We all had to learn to work from home, go to school from home, never leave home for any reason but to pick up food and groceries and generally be available to our pets 24/7. Now that things are opening back up and getting back to whatever normal will look like post-pandemic it's time for your doggo or kitty to get used to you not being around all the time. Are they ready for that?
PetsSFGate

Iconic Paw Announces First Pet Portrait NFT

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 23, 2021. Iconic Paw is an online retailer that specializes in stylized pet portraits. But these aren’t just any portraits, with Iconic Paw you can choose from having your pet be a medieval prince or princess to being a Jedi knight or Sith lord. People love their pets and this company provides a way for pet owners to show that in the form of a creative and funny picture of their pet. To get your own portrait you simply upload a picture to their site and choose which style of portrait you would like. The Iconic Paw team takes it from there with seamless photo editing to make sure your pet looks spectacular.
Petsfinancebuzz.com

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review 2021: Is It the Best Option for Your Pet?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...
PetsUbergizmo

You Can Now Buy An AirTag Holder For Your Pet Collars

Dubbed the TagVault: Pet, this is essentially the TagVault except that it can now be used with collars that you can use to place on your pet. The TagVault itself is designed to be waterproof, so if you own a dog that loves jumping into water and swimming, you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged as the AirTag will be enclosed within it and sealed.
PetsPopular Photography

How to choose the best pet camera to keep tabs while you’re out

The best pet cameras provide a sense of security, but they can also be fun. No more just a simple security webcam, today’s puppy cameras and kitten cams are innovative and interactive. Keep your pet company with 2-way voice communication. Get alerts when your dog barks. Even play and feed your pet from anywhere with a few taps on a smartphone. These HD cameras become your own robot pet sitter. But not all pet cameras are the same, because not all pets are the same. It’s important to look at the features of each camera to find one that works for you and fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. Consider the following when shopping for the best pet camera to spy on your furbaby.
Grand Island, NYWKBW-TV

New doggy daycare wants to help you with your pandemic pets

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Throughout the pandemic, the number of pet adoptions skyrocketed. People turned to four-legged friends to help get them through some tough times inside. Now that things are opening back up, people are realizing it's harder to care for their pets. “It could be you know...
PetsSentinel & Enterprise

Pet of the Week: Let Lady Mae make your day

America rejected kings and titles long ago, but you must meet “Lady Mae.”. This elegant senior “pocket” pitty mix is just 40 pounds, 9 years old and is affectionate, smart and always sweet. She loves people and, like any well-bred aristocrat, is always friendly. She makes the humans around her feel very special.
PetsCharlotteObserver.com

Pet-friendly designs to incorporate into your home

Animal lovers know that your pet is truly your family. One way to integrate the furry companion into your life is to make your home seamlessly incorporate their needs. From easy-to-clean sofas to wash stations, the steps you take to create your perfect oasis will also help make your house a home for your pet.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Sugar’s Gift Gives the Ultimate Present for You and Your Pet

Almost two years ago, my Yorkie Cookie, started to gain some weight in her belly. She started panting even when just lying down and her fur started turning gray. I just assumed it was old age kicking in since she was around 11 years old. Let me tell you a little bit about her. Cookie came to me through a friend, Christine, who had rescued her from going to the shelter. I had lost a dog a year prior and wasn’t sure I wanted another pet, as losing a pet is the hardest thing to go through as a pet owner. But I took Cookie home after she almost fought my friend’s dog for my attention! I guess she ultimately picked me! Ha.
Trafficnewsismybusiness.com

Uber: Phones, wallets are most forgotten items during rides through app

Rideshare company Uber, which arrived in Puerto Rico in July 2016, keeps tabs on what users leave behind after getting a ride, with phones and wallets among the most forgotten items by users in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as objects such as clothing, keys, glasses, and personal identification.
Niles, MINiles Daily Star

Niles Third Thursday returns with pet ‘paw-ty’

NILES – The second Niles Third Thursday event of 2021 will spotlight pets and 18 local businesses coming together to benefit the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan. Organizer Laura Tuthill, co-owner of Iron Shoe Distillery at 3 N. Third St., said she hoped visitors to downtown would bring their pets outside to enjoy the nice weather and offerings with them.
Petshoustoniamag.com

Q&A: How to Prepare Your Pet When You Head Back to Work

Local pet behaviorist Dr. Lore Haug (texasvetbehavior.com) answers our burning questions about what lies ahead for our pets and how we can all (furry friends and humans alike) prepare to navigate the eventual return of “normal” life, sans any drama llamas (or cats and dogs). What’s the best way to...
Technologykentlive.news

Ride-hailing app recruiting 10,000 drivers as bookings soar

Ride-hailing app, FREE NOW, has reached a post-Covid record level of bookings since indoor hospitality reopened on Monday. With its data showing an 38% increase in demand week-on-week in the UK, the company is now recruiting 10,000 more drivers as national restrictions ease further and social mobility grows to meet the growing demand that is set to sky-rocket once the UK fully reopens.
PetsUnion Leader

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks: Do your homework when getting a dog

A friend has asked my opinion about adopting a “doodle” — a mixture of two breeds, one of which is often a poodle. These “designer” breeds include Labradoodles, Goldendoodles, Malti-poos, Puggles, Doxie-poos and Bernerdoodles, just to mention a few. Often these mixed breeds, which we used to call “mutts,” sell for top dollar because they are “special.” But what is it that makes them special?
Yogawomensrunning.com

Let Outside+ Guide You on Your Next Adventure

Last weekend, I needed to get away; I wanted to get out into the wilderness, and I wanted it to be sunny after enduring some surprisingly wet and cloudy spring weeks. I had some ideas of where I wanted to go, but more than anything I wanted it to be a) sunny, and b) warm.