E-commerce skyrockets in Brazil during the pandemic

In late 2020 Signifyd surveyed 1,500 US consumers and 1,500 UK consumers about their buying habits. The responses to the surveys conducted during the first two weeks of September were in sharp contrast to Signifyd’s pre-pandemic survey. In January, before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country and the world, only 8.1% of consumers said that they had made a false claim that an e-commerce order was never delivered in order to keep the product and land a refund. The survey from September revealed that over a third of participants admitted to committing ‘Friendly Fraud’.