Supporting Youth Mental Wellness into Post-pandemic Life
Thanks to wider availability of vaccines and declining local rates of COVID-19, we've entered a new period in the pandemic. Parts of life are returning to what families were used to before coronavirus temporarily disrupted so much. As we increasingly return to obligations and pleasure outside of the home, it's important to be aware that youth and adults alike will be learning to cope with emotions and feelings related to the experiences of the past year.