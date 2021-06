Itanagar: Amid speculations that Covid-19 are likely to escalate in the North-eastern region, Arunanchal Pradesh has ramped up its Covid-19 testing in the state. While speaking to ANI, Itanagar’s district medical officer (DMO) Dr Mandip Perme informed, “Keeping in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, we have decided to ramp up immunization process in the state. We will create an outreach session to immunise citizens above 45 years on priority. They will be vaccinated in their nearby health centres, community halls or any suitable places.”