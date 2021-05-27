TypeScript 4.3 — I object, your honour!

Scherlokk is a lightning fast file search utility built for precise and reliable search of every file that meets the search criteria. Music, pictures, bookmarks, documents, etc. can be found quickly and easily. Search can be done on any kind of built-in volume, portable volume (memory cards, USB drives), network drive (AFP, SMB, FTP), Thunderbolt or Firewire device (CD/DVD, external HDD, slave computer), etc. It does not matter if the searched file is hidden or system. The file does not even need to be indexed by OS X to be found by Scherlokk. Specify the kind of searched file(s) (music, movie, picture, etc.) or some of the file attributes (size, date, etc.). For documents or data files, content can be specified. When searching with size range, Scherlokk calculates and displays all folders which fit in the range.