TypeScript 4.3 — I object, your honour!

Qi Gao, Jian-Rong Shi, Hong-Liang Yan, Chun-Qian Li, Tian-Yi Chen, Jing- Hua Zhang, Shuai Liu, Tai-Sheng Yan, Xiao-Jin Xie, Ming-Yi Ding, Yong Zhang, Yong-Hui Hou. Standard stellar evolution model predicts a severe depletion of lithium (Li) abundance during the first dredge-up process (FDU). Yet a small fraction of giant stars are still found to preserve a considerable amount of Li in their atmospheres after FDU. Those giants are usually identified as Li-rich by a widely used criterion, A(Li) $ > 1.5$\,{\it dex}. A large number of works dedicated to search for and investigate this minority of the giant family, and the amount of Li-rich giants has been largely expanded, especially in the era of big data. In this paper, we present a catalog of Li-rich giants found from the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) survey with Li abundances derived from a template matching method developed for LAMOST low-resolution spectra. The catalog contains $10,535$ Li-rich giants with Li abundances from $\sim 1.5$\,{\it dex} to $\sim 4.9$\,{\it dex}. We also confirm that the ratio of Li-rich phenomenon among giant stars is about one percent, or for a more expression, $1.29\%$ from our statistically important sample. This is the largest Li-rich giant sample ever reported to date, which significantly exceeds amount of all the reported Li-rich giants combined. The catalog will help the community to better understand the Li-rich phenomenon in giant stars.