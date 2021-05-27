Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Ninth victim of VTA shooting in San Jose dies, county identifies victims

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 13 days ago

Santa Clara County’s medical examiner reported late Wednesday another VTA employee died of his injuries in an area hospital after Wednesday’s mass shooting at the agency’s light rail yard.

Alex Ward Fritch, 49, was taken to the hospital earlier in the day with critical injuries. He died Wednesday evening, bringing the death toll from the shooting rampage to nine.

The county also released the names of eight others killed in the shooting Wednesday at a San Jose VTA rail yard.

“The staff and leadership of the Medical Examiner-Coroner and the entire county of Santa Clara leadership want to express their deepest condolences to the families and individuals impacted by this senseless tragedy,” officials said in a statement.

The other eight victims are identified as:

  • Paul Delacruz Megia, age 42
  • Taptejdeep Singh, age 36
  • Adrian Balleza, age 29
  • Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, age 35
  • Timothy Michael Romo, age 49
  • Michael Joseph Rudometkin, age 40
  • Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, age 63
  • Lars Kepler Lane, age 63

Officials said their family members have been notified.

The nine people were killed early Wednesday after 57-year-old VTA technician Samuel Cassidy stormed a VTA union meeting at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard at 100 West Younger Avenue in downtown San Jose. The shooter, who turned the gun on himself, has been described by friends and acquaintances as a “loner” who had become increasingly disgruntled with work in recent years. The motive for the shooting is unclear.

VTA spokesperson Stacey Handler Ross told San José Spotlight the shooting occurred inside a building at the rail yard.

“This is a horrific, tragic situation and our hearts go out to all of our employees who were affected and involved,” Ross said, “and all the families of those employees. VTA is 2,100 employees, but it’s a family. We’re very close.”

At a news conference Wednesday, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Russell Davis said law enforcement received reports of explosive devices in the building. The bomb squad continued to search for suspicious devices late into the afternoon Wednesday.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said more than 40 employees were present at the time of the shooting.

County leaders late Wednesday mourned the loss of the VTA workers, while calling for stronger gun control measures.

“Like our entire community, we are shaken by today’s horrific incident at the VTA rail yard,” Supervisor Otto Lee said. “VTA is family and they are a key part of our Santa Clara County community. Our hearts are with those directly impacted, and we stand in support with all of our VTA workers.”

Supervisor Cindy Chavez reflected on how VTA workers made the ultimate sacrifice during the pandemic—risking their lives to ensure buses and light rail trains continued to operate.

“Throughout the pandemic, even during the worst surges, light rail never stopped running. The buses never stopped running,” she said. “The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting happened less than two years ago and now our community is facing another horrific gun-related crime, more senseless deaths and shattered families. As we grieve for the victims, and help and comfort the survivors, we should all commit to the work that needs to be done so this does not happen again.”

A candlelight vigil is planned for the victims at 6 p.m. Thursday at San Jose City Hall.

Anyone directly connected to VTA or this incident should call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s support line at (408) 299-2311. A reunification center with counselors is available at 70 West Hedding Street. A family assistance center opened at noon Wednesday at the Red Cross, 2731 N. First Street in San Jose.

Light rail services have been suspended until further notice.

To learn how you can help the victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting, click here .

The post Ninth victim of VTA shooting in San Jose dies, county identifies victims appeared first on San José Spotlight .

San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otto Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vta#Downtown San Jose#San Jose City Hall#Victim Of Shooting#Joseph#The Red Cross#N First Street#San Jose Vta#Guadalupe Light Rail Yard#San Jose Police#Vta Shooting#Family#Ninth#Santa Clara Leadership#County Leaders#Critical Injuries#Supervisor Cindy Chavez#Medical#Suspicious Devices#Supervisor Otto Lee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders call for gun control after VTA shooting

Less than two weeks ago, San Jose leaders gathered at City Hall to mourn the nine victims of the May 26 VTA light rail yard shooting. With the city still reeling from the shooting, elected officials gathered again Tuesday to propose local gun control measures, including rules that would require all gun owners to carry liability insurance... The post San Jose leaders call for gun control after VTA shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Who tops the list of highest-paid San Jose employees?

As San Jose braces for unprecedented financial deficits caused by the pandemic, the city broke its record in employee compensation, with 34 officials netting more than $400,000 in pay and benefits last year. Seven of the 10 top-paid city employees worked at the San Jose Police Department, many of whom earned more in overtime than their salary.... The post Who tops the list of highest-paid San Jose employees? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose workers prepare for new mask rules

In a little over a week, the state will lift its mask mandate after nearly a year of requiring face coverings indoors. But in certain workplaces, employees will still have to cover their faces according to new rules adopted this week by the board of the California Division of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or Cal/OSHA.... The post San Jose workers prepare for new mask rules appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s largest temporary emergency shelter to close

COVID-19 restrictions in the region are winding down, and so is San Jose’s largest temporary emergency shelter. South Hall, an 80,000-square foot space at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in downtown, will shutter its emergency COVID-19 shelter by July 15.  It will be cleaned and turned over to Team San Jose, the city’s visitor and... The post San Jose’s largest temporary emergency shelter to close appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

VTA boosting security across the South Bay

The VTA is bolstering its security following an employee’s deadly rampage last week. But an expert in workplace violence says the agency may need to go deeper than physical safeguards to increase safety. “The prevention piece, if properly done, is worth millions of millions of dollars,” said Felix Nater, owner of Nater Associates Security Management... The post VTA boosting security across the South Bay appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Why San Jose killed sanctioned homeless encampments

The idea of creating legal tent cities for San Jose’s homeless people — or sanctioned encampments as they’re called — once again died inside the City Council chambers earlier this year. It isn’t the first time San Jose lawmakers flirted with the idea. In 2015, then-Councilmember Don Rocha led the charge to create encampments a... The post Why San Jose killed sanctioned homeless encampments appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

VTA workers face fear, frustration in wake of San Jose shooting

Following the mass shooting at VTA’s light rail yard last week, some workers say they feel frightened, betrayed—and angry. And, they claim, their managers aren’t giving them time to grieve. “I am sick to my stomach,” one bus driver told San José Spotlight on condition of anonymity. “I go from crying to being angry, and just... The post VTA workers face fear, frustration in wake of San Jose shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

How Santa Clara County residents can prepare for fire season

With warm temperatures, dry vegetation and little rain in the past year, parts of San Jose and Santa Clara County are at risk of wildfires. Here’s what residents can do to prepare for this year’s fire season. Buildings near the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) are most at risk, said Erica Ray, spokesperson for the San... The post How Santa Clara County residents can prepare for fire season appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

New scams surface in wake of San Jose’s mass shooting

Fraudsters and opportunists are always looking for ways to take advantage of collective grief and a community’s desire to financially support victims of tragedy. That was no different in San Jose after a disgruntled VTA employee opened fire Wednesday at a rail yard in downtown San Jose, killing nine of his colleagues before committing suicide.... The post New scams surface in wake of San Jose’s mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Extra buses added after San Jose VTA shooting suspended

VTA sent out additional buses to help bridge gaps in light rail service following Wednesday’s mass shooting. But now that’s going away too. The transportation agency stopped light rail service after an employee opened fire at the agency’s rail yard near downtown San Jose, killing nine people and then himself. It’s unclear when service will resume. “Management... The post Extra buses added after San Jose VTA shooting suspended appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County Sheriff releases body cam footage from VTA shooting

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office released edited body camera footage Tuesday from last week’s mass shooting at a VTA light rail yard in San Jose. “We’ll never forget those innocent victims whose lives were taken by a crazed coward,” Sheriff Laurie Smith said Tuesday, adding that the investigation is still ongoing. The body cam footage... The post Santa Clara County Sheriff releases body cam footage from VTA shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Developers propose high-rise at historic San Jose restaurant

In the 1950s, youngsters bopped to doo-wop, folks dined at drive-in burger joints and architects dreamed of homes in outer space. It was in this decade that the “Googie” style of architecture flourished, eventually bearing the construction of what would become Bo Town restaurant in downtown San Jose. Now developers aim to erect a 29-story residential tower at... The post Developers propose high-rise at historic San Jose restaurant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

How will San Jose enforce its return to work law?

San Jose adopted a law this month guaranteeing laid-off workers first choice at getting their jobs back. But to enforce the law, the city will rely on those same workers to say when something is amiss. The City Council unanimously approved its so-called Return Together ordinance on May 11, which mandates San Jose employers in... The post How will San Jose enforce its return to work law? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose to receive boost from sale of debt-ridden Hayes Mansion

Two years after the sale of Hayes Mansion, San Jose has finally rid itself of the property’s massive debt—and it’s actually getting some money back. San Jose bought the historic mansion in 1985 for $2.5 million and turned it into a conference center with a dining room, 214 guest rooms, a pool and a fitness... The post San Jose to receive boost from sale of debt-ridden Hayes Mansion appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Q&A: What San Jose businesses need to know about masks, COVID vaccines and social distancing

Differences between local and national COVID regulations are causing confusion and placing the burden of enforcement on businesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks or social distance “in any setting.” But in Santa Clara County, everyone is still required to wear masks... The post Q&A: What San Jose businesses need to know about masks, COVID vaccines and social distancing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Fathers, husbands and heroes: The nine men killed in San Jose’s VTA mass shooting

Nine men lost their lives in San Jose this week. One was a father who awoke before sunrise to drive a bus to have more time with his family. Another was days away from his 64th birthday and a much-anticipated trip to Hawaii with his wife. And another sprang into action to alert his fellow... The post Fathers, husbands and heroes: The nine men killed in San Jose’s VTA mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

New details emerge in San Jose VTA rail yard shooting

New details have emerged about Wednesday’s mass shooting at a VTA light rail yard that left 10 people dead, including the shooter who turned the gun on himself. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith appeared on NBC News’ “Today” show this morning to talk about the latest developments. “We know the suspect entered the facility and... The post New details emerge in San Jose VTA rail yard shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose mourns its fallen transit workers, remembers ‘VTA family’

Family and friends of the nine VTA workers killed Wednesday blanketed the plaza of San Jose City Hall on Thursday, surrounded by hundreds of other workers uniting as one—the “VTA family.” Many in the crowd of hundreds of people broke out in cries, sobbing as speakers went up to pay their respects to those who... The post San Jose mourns its fallen transit workers, remembers ‘VTA family’ appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

A look at how San Jose mourned after mass shooting

This week will forever be engrained in the minds of San Joseans. What started as an ordinary day Wednesday ended with nine families saying goodbye to their husbands, fathers, brothers, and best friends. Nine men were gunned down at a VTA rail yard after a disgruntled employee opened fire following a union meeting. The shooter,... The post A look at how San Jose mourned after mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Demand for Silicon Valley food pantries remains high

As California recovers from the pandemic job loss, the demand for food pantries in San Jose remains at a record high with no signs of declining. “We are not seeing a significant decrease (in the need for food pantries),” said Cat Cvengros, spokesperson for local food bank Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. “The biggest reason... The post Demand for Silicon Valley food pantries remains high appeared first on San José Spotlight.