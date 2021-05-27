Cancel
Video Games

/Filmcast Ep. 620 – Army of the Dead (GUEST: Ariel Fisher)

By Slashfilmcast
/Film
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Ariel Fisher to talk about movie adaptions of video games. For the feature review, the cast dives into Army of the Dead, the new Zack Snyder zombie movie on Netflix. Does the stylish director add more to the zombie genre?. Follow Ariel Fisher...

www.slashfilm.com
Person
Zack Snyder
