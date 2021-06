After big catches at several other tournaments, several local high school fishermen will compete in an upcoming competition on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. Blake Duncan, Ayden Gideon and Drew Gideon of Smithville High School, Andrew Stoddard of Amory High School and Connor Baulch and Jake Lauderdale of Nettleton High School will represent Monroe County in The Bass Federation’s high school world tournament, which begins on June 30 and continues through July 3.