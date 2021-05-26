Cancel
Health

Brazilian governors ask Biden for vaccines

By Lucas Berti
brazilian.report
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Brazilian state governors sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, requesting coronavirus vaccines to ward off a potential third wave of infection, expected to hit the country next month. Heading this consortium of state administrators, Piauí Governor Wellington Dias asked the White House for “around 10...

brazilian.report
Joe Biden
Americas
Health
Politics
White House
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Brazil
Covid-19 Vaccine
