Space Shooter Challenge: Ammo Count

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s add the ability to limit the player’s ammo count, making the game a bit more of a challenge as opposed to spamming the spacebar. Firstly, I need to create an int variable for ammo count. For now, we can assign it in the inspector to 15. In the future, we could look at adding a maximum ammo count so the player can’t accumulate too much firepower, but for now 15 seems like a good starting value.

#Int#Debug#Spamming#Firelaser#Updateammoui
