Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Tell me again why owning a home is a good idea?

By Scott Peterson ScottP@wdtimes.com
Watertown Daily Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was Sunday night on one of the first weekends off I had had in weeks and I was settling in with my wife to watch a movie, but paused momentarily to get a drink from the kitchen, maybe a little glass of bourbon for the ride. As I walked...

www.wdtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Plumbing#Baseball#Work From Home#Working At Home#Home Repairs#Espn#Victorian#Things#Kitchen#Homeownership#Basic Home Maintenance#Glass#Clay Like Sewage#Business#Bourbon#White Shorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Jobs
Related
Home & Gardenchatsports.com

Why People Think Are A Good Idea Collections

It is important to work hard to make sure you are dealing with qualified professional for your complex task. This is particularly when you need to have the replacement of your windows. Planning first will be essential to make sure you are dealing with an affordable service that will meet all your expectations.
Opelika, ALOpelika-Auburn News

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $338,999

We know one thing for certain the Hartwell is going to make your heart swell. A quaint covered porch opens into a foyer with adjoining dining room. The coffered ceiling and wainscoting pile on the character in these spaces and are a great primer for what's to come: the wide open great room, breakfast area, and kitchen. The unhindered flow between these three rooms makes this the perfect space for entertaining, and easy access to the dining room through a cased opening ensures that your dinner parties will be nearly effortless. One side of the house is home to the master suite, with large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom, and another bedroom with adjacent bathroom, which could be home to a nursery or home office. On the other side of the home you'll find two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry room, plus access to the garage through the mudroom hallway. The Hartwell also features multiple linen closets and dual pantries, so you certainly won't be lacking in storage!
Missoula, MTMissoulian

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $299,900

Welcoming Backup Offers. Potential rental income on this centrally located well-maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath classic bungalow on generous-sized RM2.7 lot. Recent updates to this 1664 square foot home include laminate flooring, fresh paint and an updated kitchen. The recently finished (2020) lower level is complete with it's own full kitchen, laundry, bedroom and bathroom. With a little sweat equity (addition of a door) this home could be two separate living spaces. An attached sunroom leads to the spacious backyard with mature landscaping in fenced front and rear yards, greenhouse and a detached garage with 2 front and back loading stalls. Call Emily Mackenroth 406.544.9914, or your real estate professional.
Home & Gardenmymotherlode.com

9 Silly Little Things That Could Be Sabotaging Your Home Sale

If your home is in pretty good shape (i.e. it’s decently updated and not in need of a total overhaul), you might think it’s ready to go on the market as is. But little things you wouldn’t expect can end up being deal-breakers. And, when you’ve got competition, you need your home to stand out for all the right reasons. Give your home a good look and address the little things now before they become big problems when buyers are balking.
Real Estatenpdodge.com

7930 Maxine Drive

Model Home. Welcome to “The Quartz” by Richland Homes. You’ll be welcomed into the main entry by an abundance of natural light and gorgeous floors. The kitchen and family room combine to create an amazing entertainment space featuring a striking fireplace. The oversized hidden walk-in pantry is something no growing family should live without! The drop zone offers a place to drop shoes in a cubby and hang the coats after a long day’s work or play. The second floor has an extra-wide landing at the top of the stairs, a sizeable laundry room outside the master bedroom plus three spacious bedrooms. Other incredible standard features in all Richland Homes include rounded corners throughout, Cambria quartz kitchen countertops, LED under-cabinet lighting, a USB outlet in the kitchen and master bedroom, sprinkler system, two trees and much more. You have a number of modern exterior elevations to choose, and a long menu of items to select to bring out your personal style.
Real Estatebeverlyhillsmagazine.com

9 Things To Look For When Buying A New House

Buying a new home is a long term investment. After all, you’re going to spend so many years of your life paying off the mortgage. The process of house hunting can be daunting and overwhelming indeed, especially since there are so many gorgeous houses available in the market. If you are a first-time buyer who is looking to buy a house that you can call your own, here are 9 things that you need to l ook for when you are house hunting.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Chinoiserie Home Decor Ideas

Do you love chinoiserie when it comes to patterns? If yes then you will be happy to know, there are so many ways in which you can decorate with this charming and timeless pattern. Here are some ideas. Decorate a Sideboard or a Console Table with Chinoiserie Knick Knacks. For...
Interior Designnewyorkfamily.com

DIY Home Improvement Ideas

If during the pandemic you had the overwhelming urge to nest, you are not alone. I personally channeled my inner interior designer and painted, wallpapered, and moved furniture every day. The desire to love my space became part of my daily mental state. Now the world is opening up again...
Career Development & AdvicePamplin Media Group

LOACC: The art of telling your own story

Your ability to tell your story in a compelling way is directly related to the likelihood of your being hired. When you work for a company, you get plenty of practice telling the company's story, and talking about its products and services. You probably even get pretty great at it. Where most people struggle, though, is in being able to tell their own story well. Your ability to tell your story in a compelling way is directly related to the likelihood of your being hired. Learn how to tell your story in a virtual session with career expert Merryn Roberts-Huntley, an instructor at the University of Oregon School of Business, 20-year business veteran and author of the book "Made to Hire: How to Get the Job You Really Want." The session is from 1-2:30 p.m. June 17, free. For more information or to register, please call 503-635-3758.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Galvanized Home Decor Ideas

Galvanized decor can instantly add farmhouse or shabby chic vibes to your home. With this trend being so popular, you don’t even need to comb through salvaged items to find some usable galvanized pieces. Many stores now have galvanized decor accessories. Here are some ideas to decorate your home with galvanized items.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Luxury home converted from a pair of huge GRAIN SILOS complete with a circular living room and five bedrooms goes on the market for £1.95million

A sprawling farmhouse converted from a pair of grain silos and which is surrounded by rolling countryside views has hit the market for £1.95million. Stubwood Granary, which sits in the historic market town of Hungerford, Berkshire, comes with five bedrooms, a large circular living room and a terrace overlooking the pond.
Elkhorn, WILake Geneva Regional News

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $349,900

Wonderful, spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home offers so much! Low maintenance exterior sports a front porch and a composite rear deck overlooking the large yard. On the main level in addition to a great room and dining room, the home offers an open concept kitchen with island, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinets, an adjacent dining area and a family room. convenient main level laundry. 2nd floor: 4 bedrooms/2 baths including the owners' suite. New carpet, laminate in family room (per seller) Need more room? Lower level to finish and a workshop already waiting for you! A spacious 2.5 car garage - additional room for storage - 220v upgraded electrical will appeal to car/carpentry/and hobby buffs. New carpet, newer laminate in family room, new refrigerator , newer W/D., new roof 5/2021.
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $419,900

AN AURA OF CALM AND WARMTH** BEAUTY, VALUE, & COMFORT** 3,300 SQ FT** HOME OFFICE** MULTI ZONED HVAC** GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR** DIMMER LIGHTS** SPRINKLER SYSTEM**PUBLIC WATER & SEWER**MULTI LEVEL DECK WITH GAZEBBO** The dramatic foyer of the COURTLAND MODEL instantly welcomes with its soaring ceiling which brings an abundance of natural light throughout the foyer. A gorgeous and flexible layout that allows for functional and modern living indoor & outdoor. From the moment you step into this spectacular home, you will find a living room flooded with natural sunlight adjacent to large dining room. Love cooking? Exquisite gourmet kitchen with lavish granite, plenty of cabinets & counter space. The kitchen with backsplash tiles accentuates style, openness and brightness. Gorgeous family room with gleaming hardwood floor & the fireplace transforms this room into a cozy haven on a chilly winter night. On the top level, you will find 4 very comfortably sized bedrooms w/a Master suite, not just having adequate size with high ceiling, but also offers private bath & a walk in closet is a wow factor. Master bath tub is ideal for quiet bath contemplation. Unfinished basement w/high ceiling has potential to be finished & it's a perfect spot to set a pool table for a few rounds with your buddies, make your own gym, or use it for storage. All season room, sliding door opens out to TREX DECK which is an ideal spot for sunbathing, read your favorite book on the swing or have BBQ gatherings.
Home & Gardenbusinesstomark.com

5 Home Cleaning and Organizing Tips for Busy Homeowners

Do you struggle to find time for cleaning and organizing your home? Most Americans clean for about 6 hours every week, but if your life is hectic, even that might sound impossible. There has to be a better way, and there is!. By following some simple cleaning tips, you’ll know...
Interior Designlumberjocks.com

curio cabinet makeover

Just wanted to post my latest project, a curio shelves turned enclosed cabinetry. The client wanted to make better use of the space by adding doors and enclosing the end of the original builders cabinets. I chose Birch for the cabinets as I wanted the wood to have the same feel as the original cabinets. Simply put- I added two face-frames at a 90 degree angle. I attached the two face-frames to the existing cabinetry. Once secured, I manufactured two doors and attached them with soft-close hinges. For the doors I used a very close replica of the original doors. Once that job was complete I added two false doors to align with the existing cabinet doors on the perpendicular side. I decided to not use the same width door frames for these as I thought the frame dimension would not fit well in that space. I dialed down the width to a size I thought would work. The entire set of kitchen cabinets will be painted in the near future.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

25 Inviting And Lovely Modern Country Home Offices

If you ask me, I’ll say that there’s nothing cozier than staying in a rustic space, whether it’s a kitchen, a living room or any other room, and whether you have this style on or you just add touches of it here and there. I guess, many people agree with me as the popularity of modern farmhouse and country styles is incredible. Going to integrate these styles into your own home? Then below you’ll find some cool ideas – modern country home offices that welcome.
Interior Designrealtytimes.com

Interior Design Trends to Love Right Now

Even though vaccinations are widespread in the U.S. right now, many people are still spending a lot of time at home. Summer 2021 is likely going to bring some return to normalcy, but it’s probably going to be a slow process. You still want your home to feel like an oasis, and with that goal in mind, the following are some of the biggest interior design trends right now.