76ers ban fan who poured popcorn on Westbrook

Taking the measure of an on-ball defender is not always the easiest thing to do, since individual defensive stats are notoriously noisy and modern NBA defenses are more about the coordination between all five members than their individual talent levels. You simply have to watch the games. In their dominant series-evening Game 4 win against the Utah Jazz, the whole Clippers defense hit a new peak, thanks partially to the critical juice shortages caused by Mike Conley’s absence. At the center of this impressive team performance was Kawhi Leonard, recently regarded as the best individual defender in the game. It’s been fair to question how firmly he’s held onto that title, or whether he still deserves it, especially after he spent so much of the Mavericks series away from Luka Doncic. Are you even trying to win if your all-world defensive stopper is guarding, say, Tim Hardaway Jr. for the bulk of a game?