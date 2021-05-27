Cancel
76ers ban fan who poured popcorn on Westbrook

By Josh Weinstein
theScore
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers revoked the season ticket of the spectator who poured popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook and indefinitely banned the fan from events at the Wells Fargo Center. "We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful...

www.thescore.com
