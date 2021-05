Gov. Jim Justice is thinking through incentives to encourage even more West Virginians to get vaccinated for covid-19 and to return to work as the pandemic eases. “I want to revisit with our team,” Justice said at the end of a regular briefing today about the state’s pandemic response. “It seems a crying shame that you have to come up with more incentives to motivate and get more and more and more folks to be able to come out and get vaccinated. But if we get folks vaccinated, can you imagine what we will save?”