Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Blue Mary Breaks Our Hearts and Our Backs in New King of Fighters XV Gameplay

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNK released new gameplay from their upcoming fighter The King of Fighters XV, coming in later in 2021. The trailer highlights Blue Mary, a character who has appeared in both Fatal Fury and King of Fighters. Mary has the ability to break and throw her opponents using a series of moves the stem from the Sambo combat style. Her grappling techniques make her a rather strong fighter in the roster of characters.

noisypixel.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The King Of Fighters#Gameplay#Snk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesfuraffinity.net

King of Fighters 2015

A Special track for Terry Bogard Vs Legendary Wolf Theme as the name implies this is his trademark theme from fury fatal 2 and fatal fury special. This is my fave theme from the Fatal Fury series of games. I plan on redoing a much better and more advanced version...
Video GamesGematsu

The King of Fighters XV Luong trailer, screenshots

SNK has released a new trailer and screenshots for The King of Fighters XV introducing playable character Luong (voiced by Chika Kino). Previous character trailers introduced Blue MaryRalf Jones, Clark Still, Leona Heidern, Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Chris, Shermie, Mai Shiranui, King, Yashiro Nanakase, Terry Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Andy Bogard, Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi, Joe Higashi, Iori Yagami, Benimaru Nikaido, Meitenkun, and Shun’ei.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Our First Look At Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall Gameplay

While the Warhammer 40,000 franchise’s video games have been fairly hit or miss over the years, from the cult hit Mechanicus to the lackluster online shooter Eternal Crusade, the fantasy-themed counterpart Warhammer: Age of Sigmar (and Warhammer Fantasy Battles) have seen a consistently solid video game output. The franchise hit new heights with the Total War: Warhammer series, now coming up on the release of its third installment, but the high fantasy franchise isn’t resting on its laurels any time soon. The Warhammer Skulls Festival has brought plenty of new Warhammer titles to the forefront, including the upcoming VR game Tempestfall.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Luong kicks off next round of King of Fighters XV roster reveals

SNK isn’t letting its recent decision to delay King of Fighters XV into the first quarter of 2022 slow down its reveal pipeline, announcing The Enchanting Beauty Luong as the next fighter for the game’s roster. Luong is a newer character, making her debut in KoF XIV, making this just...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Atomic Heart Receives New Gameplay Footage

Atomic Heart is an action RPG that we have been keeping a close eye on for a good little while now. This is a game that will be taking place between the 1930s and 1960s but in a parallel timeline. Within this game world, there is still an established Soviet Union while the world has become incredibly advanced in ways never thought possible. Players are stepping into the role of a mentally unstable KGB special agent that goes by the name P-3.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

The King of Fighters XV Character Roster Adds Luong

Game company SNK has finally revealed its next character for upcoming video game The King of Fighters XV, which is another female fighter. The irresistible and most enchanting beauty Luong has finally arrived in KOFXV. After her debut on KOFXIV, she has become one of the favorites of many fans of the franchise. She joined Team Kim with her lover Gang-Il, which is actually the master of popular Taekwondo master Kim Kaphwan. She also showed up in other titles like SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

E3 2021: Kung Fu Fighter Sifu Showcases New Gameplay Trailer

Sifu, the upcoming Kung-Fu fighting game from the developers of the hugely successful Absolver, has revealed a new gameplay trailer. The footage showcases the nightclub setting, as our main character invites himself into the club and beats up enemies with beer bottles, a bat and violently smashing someone’s head against a table. But, of course, this is all accompanied by some good old Kung-Fu action.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl Gets New Gameplay Trailer, Release Date

GSC Games gave fans their first look at gameplay for S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Hunt for Chernobyl, along with a release date set for next year. S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl from developer GSC Games has just gotten its first gameplay reveal trailer, along with an official release date: April 28, 2022. It will launch on PC and as an Xbox console exclusive.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Massive SNK Sale Highlight’s Steam’s Midweek Madness

KOF XIV – $14.99. The KOF games are all fantastic deals, with XIII probably being the best overall value in that series, while the SamSho Collection is a must if you didn’t get it week one as a freebie with the Epic Games Store. GAROU is one of the finest 2D fighters ever and a steal at $5, as are The Last Blade games. The Metal Slug ports can be iffy on PC, but are still good buys at under $5. If you buy a lot of Fanatical bundles, make sure to check your history because a lot of these games have been bundled there before – and you may have a valid key for them to use without having to buy them on here.
Video GamesGematsu

No More Heroes III – E3 2021 gameplay

Nintendo premiered 25 minutes of gameplay from publisher Marvelous and developer Grasshopper Manufacture’s No More Heroes III during the Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3 2021 live stream. Here is an overview of the game, via Nintendo.com:. Fight your way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings!. The legendary assassin...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

No More Heroes III Nintendo Treehouse Gameplay

Nintendo Treehouse have show new gameplay for No More Heroes III, during their livestream gameplay segment after the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. As previously reported, aliens have invaded, and Travis must now enter the intergalactic superhero league to defeat them. Now armed with a Death Glove, he has new special skills that can be upgraded and customized to help carve through enemies, along with new forms.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Samurai Shodown now available on Steam

SNK has today announced the release of their weapon-based fighter Samurai Shodown on Steam. To celebrate this occasion, SNK has started a special Publisher sale, with some of their games getting discounts of up to 80%. Released alongside the game is the new Season Pass 3 DLC character, Shiro Tokisada Amakusa. A new trailer below shows this character in action…
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

E3 2021 Bandai Namco recap: House of Ashes presentation

Bandai Namco closed out E3 2021 with House of Ashes info. E3 2021 is almost at an end, and Bandai Namco gave the last major conference of the show. However, rather than discussing the full range of its upcoming titles, Bandai Namco focused the show entirely on The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.
Video GamesGamespot

RFM, A Grid-Based Strategy Game, Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

During our Play For All livestream, we debuted a new trailer for RFM, an upcoming grid-based strategy action game. The game has a few roguelite elements as well. As seen in the trailer, RFM is a colorful game with a cel-shaded art style and retro-futurist atmosphere. The soundtrack is pretty bangin' too.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Super Robot Wars 30 Game Announced for PS4, Switch, PC

30th anniversary title launches this year with English version in Southeast Asia. Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed Super Robot Wars 30, the newest game in the long-running Super Robot Wars crossover strategy game series, on Tuesday. The game will ship for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam this year in both Japan and Southeast Asia (in English).
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection PC 4K Gameplay Videos

Koei Tecmo just released Team Ninja’s PC versions of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor’s Edge. Whilst some will argue these are sloppy ports with very little in-game options (of which we can somewhat agree with that sentiment), the games do look great and run nicely in 4K60 fps, especially the two Sigma games. Take a look at how the game runs in 4K60fps using an RTX 3090. It’s great being able to relive some of Ryu Hayabusa’s finest moments from yesteryear even if there is a lack of claret and perhaps not as desirable as the Black versions. You can grab the games via Steam here or also on Xbox, PS4 and Switch.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Bandai Namco E3 2021: Will there be Elden Ring updates?

Bandai Namco doesn't discuss Elden Ring, but focuses on House of Ashes. Bandai Namco is launching its showcase at E3 2021, and let's be honest, most of us are tuning for updates on Elden Ring, the much-hyped RPG that could potentially be a collaborative masterpiece. After all, Dark Souls game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin will offer their creative talents to Elden Ring.
Video Gamesgamingtrend.com

Teenage Magic Ninja Turtles — Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Review

Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of my favorite titles last year, despite only having played the original recently. It’s story, while controversial, redefined what a remake could be and the combat was a satisfying combination of classic turn based RPGs and modern character action games. Despite the name, however, this is only part one of a series aiming to recreate the PS1 classic in its entirety, and we’ve still got a ways to go until the second entry. Enter Intergrade – a PlayStation 5 upgrade to the game improving visuals, with both a 4K mode and 60fps mode, and a brand new side story starring Yuffie Kisaragi. Is this a worthwhile upgrade for a game released just last year?