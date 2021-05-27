Blue Mary Breaks Our Hearts and Our Backs in New King of Fighters XV Gameplay
SNK released new gameplay from their upcoming fighter The King of Fighters XV, coming in later in 2021. The trailer highlights Blue Mary, a character who has appeared in both Fatal Fury and King of Fighters. Mary has the ability to break and throw her opponents using a series of moves the stem from the Sambo combat style. Her grappling techniques make her a rather strong fighter in the roster of characters.noisypixel.net