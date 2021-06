ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy is suspected of shooting his father while the man was choking the boy's mother, a police source confirmed with 5 On Your Side. Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 5100 block of Page Boulevard, which is in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood in the city. Officers arrived to find a 47-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her torso and a 50-year-old man who had been shot in the area of his legs and buttocks.