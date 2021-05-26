newsbreak-logo
Methow, WA

Wedding — Duguay-Smith

By Methow Valley News
Methow Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer and Bill Duguay (Carlton) and Betsy and Skip Smith (Winthrop) are very pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Johnnie Kay Duguay-Smith and Casey Gooding Smith. They were married in a beautiful ceremony on May 1 by the Methow River. All of their living grandparents were there: Wayne and Linda Mendro of Twisp, Doug Devin (Margie Griffin) of Mazama, and Kay Duguay of Tacoma. We missed Grampie Dick Duguay, Grace Devin, and Bill and Jean Smith.

