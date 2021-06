Behind a gem from Keagan Miedema and a four-run first inning, the Pella baseball team picked up a non-conference win 4-0 over South Tama, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Tuesday. Miedema struck out 10 Trojans batters, including five in the first two innings, in a seven-inning shutout that took just 1 hour, 25 minutes to complete. He was buoyed by a five-hit stretch in the first three outs from his hitters, which included RBI hits from Jason Knox, Ryan Mace, and Gage Gift.