Twisp, WA

911 Blotter: May 26

By Methow Valley News
Methow Valley News
 3 days ago

• At 6:24 p.m. on May 17, a suspicious person was reported on Durango Drive in Winthrop. The person reportedly pulled into someone else’s driveway and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. • At 9:26 p.m. on May 20, a trespasser was reported on Barnaby Road in Winthrop.

