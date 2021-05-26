911 Blotter: May 26

Organization: Okanogan County Transit Authority (TranGO) TranGO is looking for four (4) transit drivers; one full-time (36 – 40 hours per week) and one part-time (10+ hours per week) position based in Okanogan, and two full-time in Twisp, WA. These positions are hourly non-exempt. Compensation is $19.06-$20.62 per hour. Benefits include health, dental, vision and life insurance, retirement, sick leave, vacation for full-time. Must have a minimum Class B CDL with Passenger Endorsement. Visit www.okanogantransit.com for required qualifications, application, and job description. A complete application including a resume and cover letter must be submitted in order to be considered for the position. E-mail your completed application to clerk@okanogantransit.com.