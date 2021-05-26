AMA statement on ongoing global COVID-19 challenges

To the Editor—If one were to ask what the most ideal candidate vaccine against COVID-19 for Africa is, it would undoubtedly be a vaccine that is highly efficient when administered orally, is taken in a single dose, is affordable and is viable at room temperature. The reality is that the vaccines against COVID-19 that have been secured through the COVAX program, currently being received in Africa, do not fall into any of those categories, yet a way must found to distribute them equitably, efficiently and effectively. The COVAX program is a collaboration of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization (WHO). Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of vaccines against COVID-19 and to guarantee fair and equitable access to these vaccines for every country in the world.