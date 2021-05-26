AMA statement on ongoing global COVID-19 challenges
“While our country continues to make progress in vaccinating people and the resulting decline in COVID infections, we remain amidst a global pandemic with rising COVID-19 illness and deaths in India, Brazil, Argentina, and many other countries. We continue to urge global collaboration in the fight against this virus--providing vaccines and medical supplies that will help diminish the humanitarian crisis that we are seeing throughout the world.www.ama-assn.org